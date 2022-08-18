Americans are breaking up with their work friends

Meanwhile, the data suggests the link between having a best work friend and feeling committed to a job has grown stronger over the past three years—meaning, workers who don’t have one are more likely to want to leave. About 15% of people without a best friend at work reported being extremely satisfied at work this year, fewer than the 23% who said the same in 2019, according to Gallup, which has been surveying employees on their work friendships for more than two decades.