Americans back Afghanistan withdrawal, lament chaotic exit

“At the end of the day, the experts would tell you that domestic issues are the primary thing that voters will be looking at, but there’s no way to tell that when you’re this far out," said Rep. Tom Emmer (R., Minn.), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign arm. However, Mr. Emmer added that Mr. Biden’s handling of Afghanistan could become a bigger factor in Americans’ day-to-day concerns if they start to feel unsafe at home. “President Biden and the Democrats’ incompetence has actually put Americans in harm’s way and made us all less safe," he said.