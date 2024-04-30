'Amethi maange Gandhi…': Congress workers stage protest as Lok Sabha election 2024 suspense continues | Watch
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress party's delay in announcing a candidate for the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh is testing the patience of the local party unit. On Tuesday, the unit held a sit-in protest demanding a Gandhi family member as its candidate for the seat. Amethi will go for voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 20.