Amethi, UP Election Results 2024 Live: The results for the Lok Sabha election 2024 are set to be released today, and all attention is centred on Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency.
Amethi's fate was sealed during the fifth phase of the elections on May 20th, marked by a 54.40% voter turnout.
Records
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress received its biggest jolt in Amethi, as Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi with 55,000 votes.
When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted to contest from Raebareli instead of Amethi, the decision reverberated in the political landscape. Smriti Irani, quick to seize the opportunity, declared that history had been made. However, Congress has fielded long-time Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani.
Smriti Irani's controversies
During her tenure as HRD minister from 2014 to 2016, Smriti Irani was involved in several controversies. Opposition parties accused her of reading a pamphlet with derogatory remarks about Goddess Durga in parliament, a claim she vehemently denied, citing her devout worship of Durga.
Additionally, questions were raised about the consistency of her educational qualifications between her election affidavits in 2004 and 2014, further adding to the controversy surrounding her.
Her handling of the Rohith Vemula case, a Dalit PhD scholar who committed suicide at the University of Hyderabad, was widely criticised. The HRD Ministry's alleged involvement, including sending reminders to the university's Vice Chancellor regarding a complaint against Rohith, drew condemnation from the opposition.
More recently, Smriti Irani challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a debate on the differences between the 10-year rule of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the BJP-led Modi government.
Despite the Hindu nationalist agenda spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state may not necessarily be completely aligned with the saffron ideology yet.
Amethi Election Results 2024 Live: What are the concerns over Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections?
- The BJP's efforts at consolidating non-Yadav Other Backward Class (OBC) votes, coupled with the opposition's focus on mobilizing OBC voter's caste census initiatives, underscore the caste-based politics in the state.
- Citizens' initiatives like the Independent Panel for Monitoring Indian Elections–2024 (IPMIE), which has flagged over 200 concerns during the fifth phase of elections, underscore issues of electoral subversion and flaws in the voting process.
Amethi Election Results 2024 Live A quick look at history of Amethi Lok Sabha seat
Smriti Irani had won the Amethi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, defeating Congress Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.
Meanwhile, the Raebareli seat had earlier been held by Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his grandfather Feroze Gandhi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 534,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 367,740 votes.
This time, the Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as her husband Robert Vadra out of the electoral contest.
Amethi Election Results 2024 Live: What is Amethi's voter turnout for Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
Uttar Pradesh registered a 56.92% voter turnout in the seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a 2.19% decline compared to previous elections.
Amethi Election Results 2024 Live: ‘This election to punish those who are anti-Ram, anti-reservation, anti-Sanatan Dharma,’ says Smriti Irani
Earlier in May, Union Minister Smriti Irani on said this election aims at punishing those who are "anti-Ram, anti-reservation, anti-Sanatan Dharma and opposed to the NDA-led government's efforts to make the country a developed nation." (ANI)
Amethi Election Results 2024 Live: Security tightened at counting centers
With hours left before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the world's largest democracy, security has been heightened at multiple locations across the country with police and paramilitary forces conducting intensive patrolling.
Visuals from the national capital showed that the North-East Delhi District Police along with paramilitary forces were patrolling and checking vehicles in Nand Nagri, Seelampur, Dayalpur, Sonia Vihar and Bhajanpura areas of Delhi. (ANI)