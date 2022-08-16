Amid Bihar cabinet expansion, BJP top brass to hold meeting today

Sources informed PTI that the central leadership is likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that organizational changes any also come up for the discussion.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid Bihar cabinet expansion, the top brass of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders on Tuesday. This comes days after JD(U) had parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state with the support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), according to sources as quoted by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid Bihar cabinet expansion, the top brass of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders on Tuesday. This comes days after JD(U) had parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state with the support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), according to sources as quoted by news agency PTI.
Sources informed PTI that the central leadership is likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that organizational changes any also come up for the discussion.
Sources informed PTI that the central leadership is likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that organizational changes any also come up for the discussion.
Today, the meeting will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh will also be present. Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi are expected to attend the meeting today, sources told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Today, the meeting will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh will also be present. Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi are expected to attend the meeting today, sources told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to these, BJP Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting.
In addition to these, BJP Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting.
The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded today. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Tejaswi Yadav to form the government in Bihar recently.
The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded today. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Tejaswi Yadav to form the government in Bihar recently.
About 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance. According to highly placed sources, the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 am inside the Raj Bhavan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
About 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance. According to highly placed sources, the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 am inside the Raj Bhavan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among the invitees could be RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who was expected to arrive here on Monday night though party sources now claim he will be arriving on Tuesday by a morning flight.
Among the invitees could be RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who was expected to arrive here on Monday night though party sources now claim he will be arriving on Tuesday by a morning flight.
The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. The induction of ministers on Tuesday is expected to keep a few berths vacant for future expansion.