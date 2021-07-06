New Delhi: Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué, PTI reported.

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar have been appointed as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively, it said.

Kambhampati succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said.

Arlekar replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor, it said.

“Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura," the statement said.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, it said.

If PM Modi rejigs his cabinet this week, it would be for the first time in his second term, he is likely to factor in polls in five states next year and the 2024 national election.

The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 ministers. This means 28 ministers can be added.

