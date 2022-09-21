Amid Cong chief dilemma, Gehlot continues to back Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest the Congress President elections. He announced this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence here.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is backing Rahul Gandhi for Congress President elections, on Tuesday told party MLAs that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he himself decides to file his nomination for the position.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is backing Rahul Gandhi for Congress President elections, on Tuesday told party MLAs that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he himself decides to file his nomination for the position.
Gehlot, however, said that he will first visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest for the post. The chief minister announced this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence here, according to a state cabinet minister as quoted by news agency PTI.
Gehlot, however, said that he will first visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest for the post. The chief minister announced this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence here, according to a state cabinet minister as quoted by news agency PTI.
"CM Gehlot will first visit Kochi to urge Rahul Gandhi to contest for the party president post. He also said that if he file a nomination for the party's national president post, then the legislators will get a message to reach New Delhi, " State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters after the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"CM Gehlot will first visit Kochi to urge Rahul Gandhi to contest for the party president post. He also said that if he file a nomination for the party's national president post, then the legislators will get a message to reach New Delhi, " State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters after the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Rajasthan, there is no anti-incumbency and the chief minister was not away from the people, he added.
In Rajasthan, there is no anti-incumbency and the chief minister was not away from the people, he added.
Ashok Gehlot will visit Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra and has directed the legislators to ensure that the Assembly functions smoothly, Khachariyawas said.
Ashok Gehlot will visit Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra and has directed the legislators to ensure that the Assembly functions smoothly, Khachariyawas said.
However, Gehlot has so far denied that he is a candidate and said he will try to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, Gehlot has so far denied that he is a candidate and said he will try to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting took place after CM Gehlot hosted a dinner for newly elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.
The meeting took place after CM Gehlot hosted a dinner for newly elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has unanimously passed a resolution to support Rahul Gandhi for the post of party chief, triggering similar expressions of support from the party units in several other states.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has unanimously passed a resolution to support Rahul Gandhi for the post of party chief, triggering similar expressions of support from the party units in several other states.
Sources said that Gehlot is considered a candidate favored by the party's top leadership.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sources said that Gehlot is considered a candidate favored by the party's top leadership.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The process of filing nominations for the organizational elections in the Congress begins on September 24 and will end on September 30, and Gehlot is increasingly being seen as a top contender for the post of the party's national president.
The process of filing nominations for the organizational elections in the Congress begins on September 24 and will end on September 30, and Gehlot is increasingly being seen as a top contender for the post of the party's national president.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.