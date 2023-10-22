Amid Congress-SP friction, Akhilesh Yadav mentions ‘PDA’ in encrypted post for Lok Sabha polls 2024, no mention of INDIA
Amid seat-sharing row between Congress and SP, Akhilesh Yadav mentions ‘PDA’ in an encrypted post, no mention of IN
Amid the seat-sharing row between Congress and Samajwadi party , war of words between top leaders of both the parties caste shadow over the future of INDIA alliance. In a major indication of the fading impact of INDIA, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav used PDA in his social media post on Lok Sabha Polls 2024. However, he didn't mention anything about INDIA alliance.
“Mission 2024. May Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) remain immortal. ‘PDA’ will mark the victory of election this time. Akhilesh Yadav will bring justice for the poor," read the message.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!