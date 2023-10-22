Amid seat-sharing row between Congress and SP, Akhilesh Yadav mentions ‘PDA’ in an encrypted post, no mention of IN

Amid the seat-sharing row between Congress and Samajwadi party , war of words between top leaders of both the parties caste shadow over the future of INDIA alliance. In a major indication of the fading impact of INDIA, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav used PDA in his social media post on Lok Sabha Polls 2024. However, he didn't mention anything about INDIA alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rift between the two parties began after Congress didn't leave any seat for its INDIA ally in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is seeing the move as a betrayal as it claimed that Congress had assured the party of seats in Assembly polls. Since then, Akhilesh Yadav has been lashing out at the grand old party. As a result, the two parties ended up fielding candidates against each other on 18 constituencies in the state.

Recently, in one his sociam media posts, Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo of a Samajwadi Party worker with his back coloured in the party's signature red-and-green with a message written on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mission 2024. May Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) remain immortal. ‘PDA’ will mark the victory of election this time. Akhilesh Yadav will bring justice for the poor," read the message.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!