Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >Amid crisis, Ashok Gehlot summons meeting of party MLAs
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Amid crisis, Ashok Gehlot summons meeting of party MLAs

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST PTI

Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the opposition BJP is trying to topple the Congress government, and cited an FIR registered by the state police.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a meeting Sunday night of Congress MLAs and others supporting his government, amid speculation over his rift with deputy Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a meeting Sunday night of Congress MLAs and others supporting his government, amid speculation over his rift with deputy Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot has alleged that the opposition BJP is trying to topple the Congress government, and cited an FIR registered by the state police.

Gehlot has alleged that the opposition BJP is trying to topple the Congress government, and cited an FIR registered by the state police.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The BJP has dismissed the allegation, saying that the developments are related to infighting within the state unit of the ruling party.

Several ministers and Congress MLAs called on the CM during the day, indicating their support.

However, some MLAs said to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is also the state’s Congress chief, are reportedly in Delhi.

The meeting is being convened at 9 pm at the CM's residence, party sources said.

Apart from the party MLAs, other supporting legislators have also been invited for the meeting, the sources added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated