The leaders of the ike-minded Opposition parties will hold a meeting today at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to draw up a floor strategy for the ongoing second part of the Budget session, amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament.

Both Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha have seen repeated disruptions, with the members of the ruling BJP demanding that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tender an apology over his recent remarks in London and the Opposition members reiterating the demand for a JPC inquiry into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

"Leaders of like-minded Opposition parties are meeting tomorrow at 10 am at RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharges office to chalk out a floor strategy for the House," said a source. Even on Wednesday, proceedings in both the Upper and Lower Houses were disrupted after both the Treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus over Rahul's remarks in the UK.

The Opposition has been raising the Adani issue and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report. The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break on Monday. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The Parliament has also faced repeated disruptions amid the protest and ruckus in the house over regular protests by the Opposition.

Earlier, on Wednesday, responding to repeated disruption of proceedings in both Houses over the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition was trying to divert public attention from Rahul Gandhi's "uncalled for" remarks in the UK. The BJP members have accused the Congress MP of maligning India on foreign soil.

"The Opposition members are simply trying to divert public attention from Rahul Gandhi's remarks because they know that what he said was wrong," Joshi said.

Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Wednesday took a jibe at the ruling BJP government at the Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party seem to have launched a book called "Adani ko bachane ke 101 nuskhe".

"We must have read or seen books having titles 'Safalta ke 101 Nuskhe' or 'Safal Grihasth Jeevan ke 101 Nuskhe' etc. Likewise, BJP and Modi have launched a book 'Adani ko bachane ke 101 nuskhe" Vallabh said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.