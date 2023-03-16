Amid deadlock in Parliament, opposition leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office today2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:48 AM IST
The Parliament has also faced repeated disruptions amid the protest and ruckus in the house over regular protests by the Opposition
The leaders of the ike-minded Opposition parties will hold a meeting today at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to draw up a floor strategy for the ongoing second part of the Budget session, amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×