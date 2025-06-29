Amid Kolkata rape case row, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee takes 'honeymoon' jibe at Mahua Moitra

Amid a row over Kolkata gang-rape case, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday took a jibe at party MP Mahua Moitra, saying, she has “come back to India after her honeymoon”.

Banerjee made the comments in response to Moitra’s “misogyny" remark on his controversial statement in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a female law student at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

What Kalyan Banerjee said? Targeting Moitra after her recent marriage with Odisha’s ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra, Banerjee said: “Mahua has come back to India after her honeymoon and started fighting with me."

“She is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family of 40 years and married a 65-year-old guy. Did she not harm the lady? The women of the country will decide whether she broke up the family."

“She is against all women leaders of her constituency. She doesn’t allow anyone to work. She was elected as MLA in 2016, she had earlier called Rahul Gandhi a friend."

“An MP who was expelled from Parliament for breach of ethics is telling me about philosophy! She is the most anti-woman. She knows only to secure her future and make money," he said while talking to media.

Mahua Moitra’s “misogyny" remark After Banerjee’s controversial remarks on the gang-rape case sparked a political row, TMC distanced itself from his statement.

However, Moitra said “misogyny” exists in every party, but the Mamata Banerjee-led party is different as it condemns its own leaders for their loose talk.

Banerjee had said: “A few men commit this type of crime…But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend? Will the police be in schools?"

Another TMC leader makes controversial remarks On Saturday, another TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra also made controversial remarks saying, the incident would not have happened had the student taken a couple of friends with her or informed people before going there.

"This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened," Mitra said.