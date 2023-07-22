Amid Manipur unrest, why BJP is not asking CM Biren Singh to resign?

Since the shameful video incident in Manipur sparked nationwide uproar, many have demanded that chief minister Biren Singh should resign from his post immediately.

Some reiterated that the chief minister should take ‘moral responsibility’, others called him ‘incapable’. The issue was as also discussed at the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. Though BJP leaders, including prime minster Narendra Modi, condemned sexual violence in Manipur, the party did not indicted whether any action will be taken against the chief minister. Human right activist, oppositions demand CM Biren Singh's resignation Irom Sharmila, who continued her hunger against alleged army atrocities in Manipur, told NDTV that "I feel numb and disturbed," and cited that incident could have been avoided if the Centre had intervened. Adding to it, another Manipuri human rights activist Binalakshmi Nepram said that Centre and the state should be held accountable and expressed that “those in charge" should resign.

Opposition parties made similar demand at the Parliament, including outer Manipur MP R Lorho S Pfoze of the Naga People’s Front, one of the two MPs from the state. Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking at the Rajya Sabha, said, “We demand the resignation of Manipur chief minister and imposition of President’s Rule."

Why BJP is reluctant pressure CM Singh to resign?

Despite facing strong opposition, Biren Singh seems to have the support of the ruling party. Reports cited that there were no discussions about removing Singh as the Chief Minister of Manipur. And for the Centre, the priority right now is maintaining law and order in the state

Justifying BJP's stand, a Imphal-based veteran political commentator told Rediff, “It is difficult to replace him because if he is replaced, it will lead to a sense of defeat among the Meiteis, rightly or wrongly, and more chaos."

However, countering the thought, TMC MP Mahua Moitra argues that that current government is incapable of restoring law and order in the state citing reports that states, it was Manipur police that handed over Kuki women to mob.

How long before this shameless CM resigns? - she questions.