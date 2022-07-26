Amid ongoing Opposition protest, 11 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha

Amid ongoing Opposition protest, 11 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
These 11 suspended MPs, accused of unruly behaviour, include seven Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs
These 11 suspended MPs, accused of unruly behaviour, include seven Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs
Amid protests by Opposition against the Central government over inflation, 11 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Amid protests by Opposition against the Central government over inflation, 11 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
These 11 suspended MPs, accused of unruly behaviour, include seven Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs.
These 11 suspended MPs, accused of unruly behaviour, include seven Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs.
Moreover, 15 MPs would now be barred to attend the Monsoon Session.
This comes a day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took action against four Congress MPs.
Birla on Monday suspended four protesting Congress members for the remainder of the monsoon session, amid continuing disruptions in Parliament proceedings by the Opposition on issues of high inflation and GST (goods and services tax) on household essentials. Lok Sabha was then adjourned till Tuesday.
The MPs who stormed the well of the House holding placards were suspended under Rule 374(2) ‘for serious note of misconduct in utter disregard of the House and the authority of the Chair’, according to the resolution for their suspension.
The suspended parliamentarians include Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, S Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. Prathapan and Haridas are from Kerala and the other two lawmakers belong to Tamil Nadu.
This was the first time that members were suspended in the current session. The suspension lapses at the end of the session but the four lawmakers named by the Speaker can individually appeal to him to lessen the duration.
Birla stated that if members wanted to protest with placards, they could do so outside the House. Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi requested Birla to disqualify the MPs who went into the well and were holding placards inside the House.
The Opposition, led by Congress and Trinamool Congress members, protested inside the Lower House of Parliament, leading to an adjournment till 3 pm after the lunch recess.
Parliament proceedings have been continuously disrupted since the monsoon session began on July 18. Opposition MPs shouted slogans and marched to the well of the House with placards.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the Lower House to discuss the imposition of 5% GST on items of daily use such as pre-packed and labelled food grains, curd, butter and milk, among others.