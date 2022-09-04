Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM to seek trust vote tomorrow

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority
Soren’s JMM party believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government
Jharkhand Chief Minister will seek a vote of trust on Monday amid suspense over the continuation of his term as an MLA. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party leader, Soren, has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority as per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, “A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority."
Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.
Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.
The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.
In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by “deliberately delaying" announcing the decision.
Soren’s party believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government like Maharashtra.
To ringfence the legislators in a safe haven, as many as 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition were on August 30 taken to a resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.