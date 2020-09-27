Amid protests, President Kovind gives assent to three farm bills

New Delhi: Amid growing protests by farm organisations over passage of the three farm bills, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three controversial farm bills, which were recently passed in monsoon session of Parliament. The three bills are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The development is significant because several opposition parties, including former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which parted ways on Saturday, had urged the President to not give his assent to the bills keeping the concerns raised by farm bodies in mind. The farmer protests have intensified in Punjab and Haryana. A gazette notification was issued stating President's assent.

“Extremely sad that @rashtrapatibhvn refused to heed farmers and Punjabis’ cries and has signed #FarmBills and J&K bill excluding #Punjabi as official language. Hopes that President will act as nation’s conscience & return Bills to Parliament dashed. Dark day for democracy and farmers," Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Addressing his party members on Sunday, Badal reached out to all political parties over the issue and said that all political stakeholders and organizations should ‘close ranks and protect the interests of farmers, farm labour and farm produce traders’ in the country.

The three farm bills have gained political momentum with regional parties like NCP, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporting SAD’s move to quit the ruling alliance at Centre. On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Singh for taking the stand on the farm bills. “Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal President of @Akali_Dal and MP @HarsimratBadal who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers!," Pawar posted on Twitter.

Pressure by farm bodies as well as opposition parties have been increasing over farm bills. While Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said a resolution opposing the bills will be brought in the next session of the legislative assembly, state wide protests are now beginning to shape up on related issues.

In Karnataka for instance, farm bodies have called for a bandh on Monday against the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government. Yediyurappa on Sunday said his government was pro-farmers and urged farm organizations to withdraw their call for bandh.

