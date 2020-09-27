Amid protests, President Kovind gives assent to three farm bills

The three farm bills have gained political momentum with regional parties like NCP, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporting SAD’s move to quit the ruling alliance at Centre. On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Singh for taking the stand on the farm bills. “Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal President of @Akali_Dal and MP @HarsimratBadal who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers!," Pawar posted on Twitter.