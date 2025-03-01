Amid Shashi Tharoor row, Congress warns Kerala unit of strict action if anyone fails to follow party lines

Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leadership clearly said leader refrain from saying anything against someting that does not toe the party line amid the row over Congress's strategy in Kerala. The move is significant as it comes close on the heels of a row over its MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks.

Sources close to the development told PTI, Rahul Gandhi, at a meeting to deliberate the Congress's strategy in Kerala, said leaders should be very careful about the political strategy and should not do or say anything that does not toe the party line.

"I know that the people are really emotional, they want a change, so we should be very careful about our political strategy and roadmap. We should not do or say anything that goes against the party line, as doing so means we are disrespecting the people of Kerala," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid stress on discipline, ensuring unity and filling up the vacant posts to strengthen the party's Kerala unit.

Following the meet, AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi told reporters, "This was a clear indication and if anyone (says) anything personally, we will take strong action. Because we have no right to disrespect the people of Kerala."

How Shashi Tharoor reacted? The sources said at the meeting, Shashi Tharoor laid stress on strengthening the organisation. The party top brass did not seek any clarification from Tharoor on his recent remarks as he has already clarified on the matter and also pointed out that his remarks in a Malayalam podcast were misrepresented in the English translation.

Later, in a post on X, Tharoor said, “A good meeting of Kerala Congress leaders today with Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi ended in a strong affirmation of party unity as we head into the election season.”

The sources, however, clarified there was no discussion on any leadership change in Kerala ahead of elections.