Amid signs of a thaw, Pilot camp hints at backing Gehlot in Rajasthan

“As of Monday, seven or eight MLAs from the rebel camp were in touch with senior leaders in Jaipur. This issue has gone on for almost a month and there was a growing feeling among them that losing a seat in case of a byelection may not be a good bargain at this stage. We were told that the chief minister has spoken to the party president but only time will tell whether a compromise solution is met or not and what its contours are," a senior party leader from Jaipur said on condition of anonymity.