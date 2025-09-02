Amit Malviya claims Pawan Khera has 2 voter ID cards; ‘Exacty what we've been saying,’ the Congress leader responds

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday levelled allegations against Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of possessing two active voter identity cards registered in separate constituencies of the national capital Delhi.

Advertisement

In response, Khera said that this is exactly the issue that his Congress party has been highlighting while raising questions about the Election Commission's work.

Amid a row that erupted over alleged ‘vote theft’, Malviya alleged Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had ‘enlisted’ herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen – an old claim that has not been verified or substantiated by the poll panel yet.

Advertisement

"Rahul Gandhi screamed "Vote Chori" from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson--who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis – holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively)," Malviya said in a post on X on Tuesday

Congress had earlier mocked Malviya's Sonia Gandhi claim, terming it a ‘good photoshop’

Rahul Gandhi's Vote Chori The BJP leader reminded that the Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hasn't submitted a formal complaint into his allegations of "vote chori." Gandhi has accused Election Commission of colluding with the BJP in 2024 general elections by manipulating votes.

Advertisement

Responding to Malviya's claims, Khera said that this is exactly the issue that his party is highlighting and raising questions about the workings of the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav says EC ‘helping’ BJP leaders with 2 voter cards in Bihar

Khera also demanded CCTV footage to investigate who was being made to cast a vote from the New Delhi constituency in his name. He asked ECI why his name was still on the list, even though he had followed all the procedures to delete it.

The Congress leader claimed that hundreds and thousands of such errors exist every constituency of India and that the ECI is legitimising such errors through Special Intensive Revisions (SIR) in voter list in poll-bound Bihar.

Exactly what Congress is saying: Khera “This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question that we are raising regarding the working of the Election Commission...This list is available with the BJP leaders as well as EC. Congress keeps asking for the list but never gets it,”

Advertisement

I would like to know from the Election Commission who is being made to cast a vote from the New Delhi constituency in my name. I want the CCTV footage," Khera told news agency ANI.

Khera said he shifted from the New Delhi in 2016 and followed the procedure to get his name deleted from there.

"But why is my name still there? This is what Rahul Gandhi has been challenging since 7th August till date...There are hundreds and thousands of such names in every constituency of India. These are being misused...Under SIR, they are legitimising such errors. So, we are objecting to the SIR as it is taking place right now..." he asked