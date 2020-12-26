Amit Shah arrives in Assam for a two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah , who arrived in Guwahati for a two-day tour, thanked people for a warm welcome.

Shah tweeted, "Reached Guwahati! I wholeheartedly thank the people of Assam for such a warm welcome."

গুৱাহাটী আহি পালোঁ। অসমৰ জনগণৰ অভূতপূৰ্ব আদৰণিয়ে মোক অভিভূত কৰিছে। এই উষ্ম আদৰণিৰ বাবে সকলোকে আন্তৰিক ধন্যবাদ জনালোঁ। pic.twitter.com/vYERhQLcA3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020

During his two-day tour, the minister will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of tourist destination 'Batadrava Than', a new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.

He will also attend an event in Imphal.

At the Guwahati airport, the Home Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"I heartily welcomed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at Guwahati airport and thanked him on behalf of the people of Assam as he is set to launch several developmental projects for the state," Sonowal tweeted.

Folk artistes and locals gathered outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for the Home Minister's welcome.

