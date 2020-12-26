Amit Shah arrives in Assam for a two-day visit

Amit Shah arrives in Assam for a two-day visit1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 06:06 AM IST
During his two-day tour, the Union minister will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam). He will also lay foundation stones for the development of a tourist destination, a new medical college, and nine law colleges to be established across Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Guwahati for a two-day tour, thanked people for a warm welcome.
Shah tweeted, "Reached Guwahati! I wholeheartedly thank the people of Assam for such a warm welcome."
Nepal elections could set back China’s goals4 min read . 07:16 AM IST
Javadekar evades questions on AIADMK alliance, NDA's CM pick for TN polls2 min read . 25 Dec 2020
CAIT objects to insertion of new GST rule1 min read . 25 Dec 2020
Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) suffers setback in Arunachal Pradesh, six MLAs join BJP1 min read . 25 Dec 2020
During his two-day tour, the minister will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of tourist destination 'Batadrava Than', a new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.
He will also attend an event in Imphal.
At the Guwahati airport, the Home Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
"I heartily welcomed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at Guwahati airport and thanked him on behalf of the people of Assam as he is set to launch several developmental projects for the state," Sonowal tweeted.
Folk artistes and locals gathered outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for the Home Minister's welcome.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.