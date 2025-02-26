Amit Shah attacks Stalin with ‘anti-national jibe’, rejects TN CM’s ‘delimitation’ claim: ‘PM Modi made it clear that…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday jibed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will “root out anti-national activities from the state.” He also assured Tamil Nadu would not lose any Lok Sabha seats after delimitation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear in the Lok Sabha that even after delimitation, the seats of none of the states of the south will be decreased,” Shah said on Wednesday.

He also reacted to MK Stalin’s claim that PM Modi mistreated Tamil Nadu. Retaliating to Stalin’s remark, Shah said that injustice in the state happened when “the UPA govt was in power at the Center.”

Advertisement

“The time has come we have to remove anti-national DMK from Tamil Nadu. NDA government will be formed in 2026 in Tamil Nadu. The new government will start a new era here. We will finish family politics and corruption. We will root out anti-national activities from the state,” News 18 quoted Amit Shah as saying in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Advertisement

‘Delimitation is like a knife hanging on South’: Stalin Earlier MK Stalin had showed strong objection to delimitation and said that the process must not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth. He even called for a fair, transparent, and equitable approach for the process to strengthen federalism in India,

“Delimitation isn't just about Tamil Nadu--it affects all of South India. A democratic process should not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress,” ANI quoted stalin as saying on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that Tamil Nadu could lose eight MPs due to delimitation and has even called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue.

“Delimitation is like a knife hanging on South India's head since Tamil Nadu, the top state on all growth index, would get affected badly. Tamil Nadu has 39 MPs. A dangerous situation has arisen to reduce the number of MPs (from the state),” he added.

Advertisement

What is delimitation? According to the Election Commission of India, delimitation is the process to draw boundaries of constituencies for elected bodies. It is carried out based on the revised population data in the most recent Census.