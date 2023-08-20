Amit Shah challenges Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh: ‘Bring report card of 50 years if…’1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
While addressing people in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shah said that in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government gave ₹8,33,000 crore to the state
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress on the issue of accountability and said the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party should bring a report card of 50 years. While addressing people in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shah said that in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government gave ₹8,33,000 crore to the state of Madhya Pradesh.