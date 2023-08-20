Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress on the issue of accountability and said the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party should bring a report card of 50 years. While addressing people in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shah said that in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government gave ₹8,33,000 crore to the state of Madhya Pradesh.

“If Congress has the guts, bring a report card of 50 years. We have created a tradition of accountability in politics. Wherever our government is, we take accountability," Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

“Congress gave only ₹1 lakh 98 thousand crore to Madhya Pradesh in 10 years from 2004 to 2014. Modi government did the work of giving 8 lakh 33 thousand crore rupees to Madhya Pradesh in just 9 years," news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

‘Corruption Nath’ Government

While stepping up his attack on Congress, Amit Shah said that Congress stopped the initiatives that were started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He even took a jibe at the previous Kamal Nath government in the state calling it the “Corruption Nath" government.

"Congress stopped the initiatives that were started by PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan...Congress crippled our 'Garib Kalyan initiative'...on social media, Kamal Nath's govt was called as 'Corruption Nath'..." the Union Home Minister said.

"In 53 years, except 6-7 years, the whole time it was Congress's govt in MP...In 53 years of governance of Congress, MP was known as a 'Bimaru' state..." Amit Shah added.

The 230-member assembly of Madhya Pradesh is set to go for elections later this year. BJP has already intensified its campaign and released the list of candidates for the 39 seats, from where the party lost the election last time. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government is facing anti-incumbency and recently the Congress MLAs which shifted to BJP during the Jyotiraditya Scindia-led rebellion are moving back to the grand-old party.

(With inputs from ANI)