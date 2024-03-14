Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to publicly explain why Congress opposing CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to justify why he was opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah challenged Gandhi to appear on a public platform and put forward his stand on the CAA.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Shah said, " I request you to interview Rahul Gandhi about the issue in detail and explain his reason for opposing the CAA to the general public. In politics, it's your responsibility to justify your decisions. If the CAA is a decision by my government, I have to explain my party's position, the government's decision, and why it is in favour of the nation. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi should explain his opposition to the legislation". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Amit Shah, opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal are indulging in 'jhooth ki rajneeti' (politics of lies) over CAA.

He said CAA was one of the poll promises by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 manifesto which they have fulfilled.

"BJP has made it clear in its 2019 manifesto that it will bring CAA and provide Indian citizenship to refugees (from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan). BJP has a clear agenda and under that promise, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament in 2019," Shah told ANI news agency.

He asked then why the opposition was raising the issue of "timing".

"Rules are now a formality. There is no question of timing, political gain, or loss. Now, the Opposition wants to consolidate their vote bank by doing appeasement politics. I want to request them that they have been exposed. CAA is the law for the entire country and I have reiterated nearly 41 times in four years that it will become a reality," he added.

The Home Minister said that there is "no question of political gain as the main aim of the BJP is to provide rights and justice to persecuted minorities coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

This week Union government notified CAA Rules, 2024, removing legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

