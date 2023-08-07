The upper house of Parliament on Monday witnessed a fierce debate over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Centre brought Delhi ordinance as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government doesn't adhere to the rules. Amit Shah claimed that AAP transferred specific officers to the vigilance department as it had files related to the liquor scam in the Union Territory.

Amit Shah said after the orders of the Supreme Court giving control of services to the Delhi government, AAP immediately transferred officers to the vigilance department probing various scams including the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence. “Why was the vigilance department only targetted and not the transport department, Jal board, the road and building department, or the social welfare department? This is because the vigilance department has the files of the excise policy cases and liquor scam," Amit Shah said.

The Upper House rejected the motion by some Opposition members for sending the Delhi services bill to a select committee of the House by voice vote.

Union Home Minister emphasized that the Delhi services bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance in the national capital and in no way violates the judgment of the Supreme Court. He mentioned that the bill is not aimed at usurping the power of the Delhi government, but stops encroachment of Centre's rights.

Congress supporting AAP for ‘gathbandhan’

While attacking Congress over supporting the AAP over the Delhi services bill, Amit Shah said Congress is opposing the bill only to please AAP. Congress is supporting AAP for the ‘gathbandhan’ (alliance) and once the bill passes today, the AAP will make a U-Turn and go back to opposing the Congress, Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said the Delhi services bill has not been brought to impose emergency or take away the rights of people and Congress has no right to speak on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies)