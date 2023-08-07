The upper house of Parliament on Monday witnessed a fierce debate over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Centre brought Delhi ordinance as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government doesn't adhere to the rules. Amit Shah claimed that AAP transferred specific officers to the vigilance department as it had files related to the liquor scam in the Union Territory.

