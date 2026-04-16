Amit Shah counters ‘false narrative’, says Southern states to gain big post delimitation: 42 for K'taka, Tamil Nadu 59

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, said that the Lok Sabha seats in five southern states will go up to 195 from the present 129, an increase of 50%, when the total seats in the Lower House will be enhanced to 816. He said a false narrative is being spread to float misleading information.

The Home Minister was referring to the three bills introduced – which seek to increase the seats from the existing 543 to 850 and ensure one-third women representation in the Lok Sabha. These are the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

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The Lok Sabha, on Thursday took up the three Bills for debate and passage.

“Karnataka has 28 seats in parliament. Currently, the number stands at 5.15%. Once the Bill is passed, the number will go up to 42, and the percentage will stand at 5.14%,” Shah told the Lower House of the Parliament.

Speaking about Tamil Nadu – Amit Shah said that the state's strength ‘will not reduce’, but instead ‘go up.’ “I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that your strength will not reduce. It is going up. The seats will go up to 59 seats, with the percentage becoming 7.23,” he said.

Shah rejected the opposition's suggestion that the government will indulge in some kind of "mischief" during the delimitation exercise, saying the NDA government has not made any changes in the existing law.

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‘Polls till 2029 to be held on existing numbers’ Amit Shah also told the Lok Sabha that all elections till 2029 parliamentary polls, including 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, will be conducted under the present system as the women's reservation will be applicable only in 2029.

"Akhilesh ji, (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) you don't need to worry even though you are not going to win the elections in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He further rejected that the women's reservation bill has been brought up eyeing the next week's West Bengal elections.

(with inputs from agencies)