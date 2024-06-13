Amit Shah criticized over his 'stern' talk with Tamilisai Soundararajan amid infighting in Tamil Nadu BJP: WATCH
Social media was flooded with speculation after an 11-second video of a brief conversation between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan went viral on Wednesday.
Did Union Home Minister Amit Shah "school" Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan for indulging in "infighting" in party politics? Social media was stormed with speculation after an 11-second video of a brief conversation between Shah and Soundararajan went viral on Wednesday.