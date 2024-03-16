Amit Shah denies ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maharashtra, says ‘BJP did not split NCP or Shiv Sena but…’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed the splits in Maharashtra's political parties to 'love for sons and daughters', denying BJP's role in the divisions
It is the ‘love for sons and daughters’ that led to epic splits in political parties in Maharashtra and has nothing to do with BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday while speaking at India Today conclave.
