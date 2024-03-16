It is the ‘love for sons and daughters’ that led to epic splits in political parties in Maharashtra and has nothing to do with BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday while speaking at India Today conclave.

"The BJP did not split anyone," Amit Shah told India Today when he was about splits in undivided NCP and Shiv Sena and how rebel factions merged with the BJP.

"I differ from the statement that we broke so many parties. We have not broken any parties. Many parties fell apart due to living for daughters and sons."

"Uddhav Ji wanted to make Aaditya Thackeray the chief minister. Many people left his party because they were not ready to accept Aaditya Thackeray as their leader. People who have been working in Shiv Sena since Balasaheb Thackeray's time first accepted Uddhav as their leader. Now they had to accept Aaditya as well. It was not acceptable to them," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the split in the NCP, he told India Today, “Sharad Pawar also wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule the leader. Many people, who were not ready to accept this, left the party. It was not we who split the party."

"It was the love for sons and daughters that split Shiv Sena and NCP."

Amit Shah announced a seat-sharing agreement between BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for Maharashtra's Lok Sabha preparations. This reflects political pragmatism and could reshape the state's dynamics. It highlights BJP's strategic coalition-building approach.

He also took a swipe at the Opposition, saying the "INDI Alliance" should better finalise their seats because they are "not going to get anything from here".

