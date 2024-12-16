Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, slammed the BJP government, and Amit Shah for failing to provide adequate security for women in Delhi.

“Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you gave the responsibility of security to BJP and Amit Shah, who has failed,” said Arvind Kejriwal, at the ‘Mahila Adalat’ event at the Thyagaraj Stadium, reported PTI.

The 'Mahila Adalat', held on December 16 — the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, saw hundreds of women chanting slogans such as "Nirbhaya Amar Rahe" and "Mahila Shakti Zindabad."

‘Delhi’s women not a vote bank' While highlighting the work that his party has done ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi in 2023, Arvind Kejriwal added that women's safety is not a priority for the BJP.

“Delhi's women are not a vote bank for me; I see them as my sisters and mothers. I have done everything within my power to ensure their safety. Before AAP came to power, there were no CCTV cameras in the city. We installed CCTV cameras and appointed bus marshals to enhance people's security,” news wire PTI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

BJP reminds AAP of Swati Maliwal case In response to Arvind Kejriwal's allegations, the BJP hit back at AAP, suggesting that the party should first address the complaint of alleged harassment made by its MP Swati Maliwal in against Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.

“Arvind Kejriwal, who established women's courts, should have delivered justice to Swati Maliwal by expelling Bibhav Kumar. Also, inviting Akhilesh Yadav for the 'Nirbhaya Day' programme is an insult to her memory,” the BJP said in its statement, reported PTI.