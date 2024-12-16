Amit Shah has failed: Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over lack of security for women, BJP swipes with Swati Maliwal case

  • Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP government for inadequate women's security in Delhi during the 'Mahila Adalat' event. The BJP responded by calling out AAP's handling of harassment allegations involving its MP, Swati Maliwal, and its aide.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Dec 2024, 11:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Amit Shah has failed: Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over lack of security for women, BJP swipes with Swati Maliwal case(PTI)

Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, slammed the BJP government, and Amit Shah for failing to provide adequate security for women in Delhi.

“Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you gave the responsibility of security to BJP and Amit Shah, who has failed,” said Arvind Kejriwal, at the ‘Mahila Adalat’ event at the Thyagaraj Stadium, reported PTI.

The 'Mahila Adalat', held on December 16 — the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, saw hundreds of women chanting slogans such as "Nirbhaya Amar Rahe" and "Mahila Shakti Zindabad."

Advertisement

‘Delhi’s women not a vote bank'

While highlighting the work that his party has done ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi in 2023, Arvind Kejriwal added that women's safety is not a priority for the BJP.

“Delhi's women are not a vote bank for me; I see them as my sisters and mothers. I have done everything within my power to ensure their safety. Before AAP came to power, there were no CCTV cameras in the city. We installed CCTV cameras and appointed bus marshals to enhance people's security,” news wire PTI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

BJP reminds AAP of Swati Maliwal case 

In response to Arvind Kejriwal's allegations, the BJP hit back at AAP, suggesting that the party should first address the complaint of alleged harassment made by its MP Swati Maliwal in against Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.

Advertisement

“Arvind Kejriwal, who established women's courts, should have delivered justice to Swati Maliwal by expelling Bibhav Kumar. Also, inviting Akhilesh Yadav for the 'Nirbhaya Day' programme is an insult to her memory,” the BJP said in its statement, reported PTI.

60% women in Delhi plan to vote for AAP

While campaigning in Badarpur, Arvind Kejriwal also cited a survey indicating that 60 per cent of women in Delhi plan to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He urged the remaining 40 per cent to also support AAP.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Kejriwal emphasizes women’s safety as a political priority and criticizes the BJP’s record.
  • The ’Mahila Adalat’ event marks a significant moment in the discourse around women’s rights in Delhi.
  • Political parties are leveraging women’s safety issues to rally support ahead of elections.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsNewsAmit Shah has failed: Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over lack of security for women, BJP swipes with Swati Maliwal case
First Published:16 Dec 2024, 11:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts