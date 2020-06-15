Amit Shah holds all party meeting over Delhi covid-19 situation

NEW DELHI: Home minister Amit Shah on Monday held an all-party meeting to discuss the handling of the covid-19 situation in Delhi, a day after he announced measures for the national capital to tackle the crisis.

Addressing concerns over the shortage of tests and hospital beds, the meeting decided around 18,000 tests would be conducted in a day by 20 June and covid-dedicated beds would be increased in government hospitals.

Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country with approximately 42000 cases. According to government estimates, Delhi is likely to see a sharp spike in cases with the tally likely to touch 1 lakh by June end and 5.5 lakh cases by July end.

Shah on Sunday held a review meeting on the situation in Delhi with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and health minister Harsh Vardhan. In the meeting, the government announced to triple the number of tests in a week, allot 500 railway coaches to Delhi to increase beds by 8,000 and conduct a house-to-house health survey in hotspots.

“Met with leaders of various political parties in Delhi regarding the fight against corona… At this time, all parties should work in the interest of the people of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without any political grudges. The solidarity of political parties will increase public confidence and strengthen the fight against covid-19," Shah said on Twitter after the meeting.

“There has been a target of increasing testing capabilities to 18,000 a day by 20 June. Beds will be increased through hospitals, railway coaches and hotels. There is a new testing kit for ₹450 that will be introduced. Those who have recovered also need to volunteer. Work is ongoing on the capping of facilities. We need to work together in this fight," Sanjay Singh, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member said after the meeting.

BJP demanded that 50% charges should be waived off on testing, Adesh Kumar Gupta, BJP Delhi chief told reporters after the meeting. "This demand has been approved by the home minister. BJP suggested that charges at private hospitals should be fixed. Taking cognisance of the matter, Home Minister has constituted a committee which will submit a report within 2 days. Based on the report, price capping will be done for private hospitals," he said.

Shah’s meetings come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day meeting with chief ministers of all states on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scotching rumours of a re-imposition of a lockdown in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans."

