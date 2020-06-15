Amit Shah holds all party meeting over Delhi covid-19 situation

“There has been a target of increasing testing capabilities to 18,000 a day by 20 June. Beds will be increased through hospitals, railway coaches and hotels. There is a new testing kit for ₹450 that will be introduced. Those who have recovered also need to volunteer. Work is ongoing on the capping of facilities. We need to work together in this fight," Sanjay Singh, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member said after the meeting.