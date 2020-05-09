Amit Shah: 'I am totally healthy, not suffering from any disease'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease. In a tweet, the home minister said that several social media users have used platforms to spread baseless rumours about his health and some have even prayed for his death.

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle.

Amit Shah said he was busy performing his duties as the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, that has has infected 59,662 and killed 1,981 people.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this

He further said that he was clarifying today because lakhs of BJP workers have expressed concern over the last two days.

The home minister expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and all party workers for showing their concern about his health.

The statement further stated that according to Hindu beliefs, such rumours further strengthen one's health.

Union Minister Smriti Irani responded to Amit Shah's tweet.

आप दीर्घायु हों यही हम सबकी कामना है 🙏 https://t.co/x0h9lzOnZN — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 9, 2020

BJP president J P Nadda said that making "inhuman" comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is "extremely condemnable".

