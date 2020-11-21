Amit Shah in Chennai: TN Deputy CM says AIADMK-BJP alliance is on for 2021 polls

During Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai on Saturday, O. Panneerselvam, Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK coordinator, said the party will continue its alliance with BJP in the 2021 polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for phase-two of Chennai Metro Rail Project built at a cost of ₹61,843 crore and virtually dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai ( ₹380 crore) to the people in Chennai on Saturday.

"Not just government and its machinery but 130 crore Indians are fighting battle against Covid-19 under PM Modi's leadership," said Amit Shah in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were present at the occasion. The Union minister also paid his tribute to former chief ministers Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (popularly known as M.G.R.) and Jayalalithaa at the event today.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation for various infrastructure projects worth a whopping ₹67,378 crore along with the launch of an elevated corridor on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road ( ₹1,620 crore), construction of a new barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district ( ₹406 crore), Chennai Trade Centre extension project ( ₹309 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Terminal at Vallur in Tiruvallur district ( ₹900 crore), Lube plant at Amullaivoyal ( ₹1,400 crore) and a new berth at Kamarajar port in Chennai ( ₹900 crore) to boost cargo handling, as per an official statement.

Shah's visit assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled in mid-2021 in Tamil Nadu.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via