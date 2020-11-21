Amit Shah in Chennai: TN Deputy CM says AIADMK-BJP alliance is on for 2021 polls

The Home Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation for various infrastructure projects worth a whopping ₹67,378 crore along with the launch of an elevated corridor on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road ( ₹1,620 crore), construction of a new barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district ( ₹406 crore), Chennai Trade Centre extension project ( ₹309 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Terminal at Vallur in Tiruvallur district ( ₹900 crore), Lube plant at Amullaivoyal ( ₹1,400 crore) and a new berth at Kamarajar port in Chennai ( ₹900 crore) to boost cargo handling, as per an official statement.