Madhya Pradesh polls 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again will visit the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (August 20) and will also launch the report card of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, a party leader said. Shah will visit the state capital Bhopal and then will leave for Gwalior to attend the State Working Committee meeting. The meeting will be held in Atal Auditorium, Gwalior.
This will be Shah’s second visit to the state in the last 21 days. On July 30, Shah visited Indore district where he addressed booth-level workers.
According to a report in PTI, preparations have been made for BJP MLAs, MPs, district presidents, and general secretaries to attend the Gwalior meeting. Approximately 1,500 party officials are expected to attend the meeting, which will likely finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming elections, it said.
Madhya Pradesh polls 2023: Notably, BJP’s CEC on Wednesday discussed poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh and the impact of various welfare schemes of the party’s governments in the state and at the Centre.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Madhya Pradesh government’s report card today (August 20) in Bhopal.
“Shah is visiting the state on August 20 and he will launch the report card of the state government in relation to public welfare and achievements of the BJP in its last 20 years of tenure. During this, we will also send LED vans from Bhopal to each assembly constituency regarding the report of the development and poor welfare," State BJP Chief V D Sharma said.
The home minister will present information from the report card to the media persons about work done on all the issues that BJP has done in these 20 years, he added.
