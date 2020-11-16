Amit Shah, J P Nadda to attend Nitish Kumar's oath ceremony today

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term today. The oath ceremony will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. According to a Raj Bhavan communication, Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar at 4:30 pm.

The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the state.

The BJP is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are doing the rounds for the post.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the NDA government.

After his electoral victories in 2010 and 2015, Kumar had taken oath at star-studded ceremonies held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and the common people. This time, however, it is going to be a much more subdued affair on account of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via