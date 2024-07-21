Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said that his arrogance will be crushed after the BJP and allies win forthcoming assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah made the remark while addressing party leaders and workers in Pune.

“Rahul Gandhi’s arrogance will be crushed after we win forthcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana," reported PTI quoting Shah.

Shah added that the people of India gave PM Modi their stamp of approval in recent Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that they will work harder and set new goals for themselves, Shah said, "Saffron must rise again in Maharashtra.

“Today is Guru Purnima. I extend my wishes. We will do a review for the 2024 elections, and to form the Lotus-Yuti (Mahayuti) government. I want to say that all the workers worked hard to bring glory to the BJP. PM Modi made a hat-trick by becoming PM for the third consecutive time. The same will happen in Maharashtra Assembly," said Shah.

The Union Minister also exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will perform better in the ensuing Maharashtra assembly polls than it did in 2019 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Shah also attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar.

The minister said that while Thackeray was sitting with those who sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon, Sharad Pawar institutionalized corruption."

On Saturday, Thackeray attacked the government and said that his party won't let Mumbai turn into Adani City.

"During Manmohan Ji's government, GIFT City was coming here, we welcomed it. Modi Ji took GIFT City to Gujarat. Now giving GIFT City to Gujarat and Adani City to Maharashtra, we will not let this happen. The identity that Mumbai has will remain in Mumbai, we will not let it change into Adani City," he said.

