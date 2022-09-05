Amit Shah meets BJP leaders in Mumbai, upcoming BMC polls on agenda

Amit Shah held meeting of all BJP political leaders in Mumbai at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister
The meeting had the clear agenda of upcoming elections of the BMC
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with all important BJP dignitaries in Mumbai at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The meeting was with respect to the upcoming polls in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). BJPs MPs, MLAs, MLCs and corporators were present during the meeting with the Home Minister.
Sources also claimed that the discussions regarding preparations for the 2024 general elections and assembly elections are also likely to be discussed in the meeting. Amit Shah is visiting Maharashtra for the first time after the formation of the Eknath Shinde government.
Home Minister also offered prayers at the famous Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja where sarvajanik Ganesha idol is kept. The pandal is organized by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Along with him both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered their prayers.
Amit Shah used to visit the famous Ganapati Pandal frequently but for the last two years due to the restrictions of Covid-19, he was unable to visit the sacred place.
He also visited other Ganapati Pandals in Mumbai including the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West which is organized by BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar. The minister will also visit the residence of the Chief Minister to take the blessings of Lord Ganesh.
After getting back to power with the help of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, the BJP will now be looking towards BMC elections in order to cement its position. BMC elections will also be seen as the referendum for the new government which according to the opposition doesn't have the confidence of the people of Maharashtra.
The BJP will also be focusing more on the 2024 general and assembly elections as the party will look towards getting the majority of its own this time. The party won 105 seats in the 2019 elections in a 288-member house and was not able to form the government as the Shiv Sena backed out from the pre-poll alliance.