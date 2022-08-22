Amit Shah was on a visit to the state to address a public gathering at Munugodu ahead of the bypolls. Munugodu assembly bypoll comes in the wake of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigning from his post in the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.
While addressing the mega public rally, Shah accused the Telangana government of betraying the trust of the people of the state, while also calling the K Chandrashekar Rao government “anti-farmer".
Junior NTR also tweeted and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction. Thanks for the kind words."
Junior NTR was invited by the BJP leaders over dinner with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening. RRR actor has direct connection with TDP but is not seen politically active. Since 2009, Junior NTR is not seen in public with TDP leaders or any other party leaders, and has decided to fully concentrated on his film career.
While, the tollywood actor stayed away from active politics, his father Nandamuri Harikrishna was a TDP Rajya Sabha member from 2008 to 2013, his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is a TDP MLA Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh.
Telugu Desam Party was earlier an ally of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It broke out from NDA in the year 2019 ahead of Parliamentary elections accusing the BJP of giving step- motherly treatment to the state of Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.
Since 1995, Nara Chandrababu Naidu has remained the president of the party. He is the son-in-law of NTR, who stormed to power in the year 1983 leading TDP to victory in its first elections.
The meeting between Junior NTR and Amit Shah has raised eyebrows of many political analysts. While political analysts seem to be excited by the development, few of Junior NTR fan don't want him to be a part of any political party and would want him to continue as a Tollywood film star.