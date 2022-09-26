Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to take part in farmers' conference

Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to take part in farmers' conference1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
He will attend a farmers' conference at Bavla in Ahmedabad district and will also inaugurate an overbridge on SP Ring Road
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat starts from Monday where he will participate in a host of programmes including a farmers' conference in Ahmedabad.
On the first day on 26 September, he will attend six programs. These include the launch of various programs and the foundation stone laying besides the Kisan Sammelan.
"Shah will stay in Gujarat on September 26 and 27 where he will take part in a host of programmes," a government release said.
At first Amit Shah will inaugurate the overbridge built by Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority near Science City on SP Ring Road in Bhadaj circle of Ahmedabad at around 9.45 am.
After this, he will inaugurate the primary health center at Virochannagar and the Milan Kendra-Samaj Wadi built by the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.
As the Navratri starts from Monday onwards Shah will then offer prayers at the mythological temple of Meldi Mataji located in Virochanagar which falls under his parliamentary constituency and there, he will lay the foundation stone of a hospital to be built by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation at Sanand, Ahmedabad at around 11.45 am.
Farmers from Shah's Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency are organising the "Rin Sweekar Sammelan" (gratitude acceptance conference) to express gratitude for providing irrigation facilities in 164 villages, the release said. "Farmers had been demanding irrigation water supply for a long time.
Shah, as the parliamentarian, recommended a permanent solution to the problems of these farmers after which the Gujarat government included 164 villages under the Fatewadi-Kharikat irrigation project," the release added.
Before this he was on the Two day visit to Bihar where he spoke extensively about the Left Wing Extremism and Naxalism rooted out by Sahastra Seema Bal.
With inputs from PTI