Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Amit Shah on 3-day maiden visit to J-K from today post abrogation of Article 370

Amit Shah on 3-day maiden visit to J-K from today post abrogation of Article 370

Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 to review security-related projects in Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 to review security-related projects in Srinagar.

"Shah will review security and development-related projects in Srinagar on Saturday and he will likely hold a public rally in Jammu on Sunday," a senior police official said.

"Shah will review security and development-related projects in Srinagar on Saturday and he will likely hold a public rally in Jammu on Sunday," a senior police official said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's three-day visit to the union territory beginning Saturday.

Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the valley, the officials said.

They said the aim of constructing new bunkers and putting more personnel on the ground was to cut the free movement of militants.

The officials said barricades have been put up on the roads across the valley, especially in the city, while frisking and checking of people has been intensified.

The mobile internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the past week -- were snapped three days ago as part of the security measures, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Chinese warplanes lead Taiwanese to think about what to ...

Premium

Xi Jinping hasn’t left China in 21 months, keeping dipl ...

Premium

'China will work with India to bring satisfactory reso ...

Premium

Amarinder a patriot, open to alliance with those who pu ...

The officials said police have started stringent checking of documents of two-wheelers plying on the roads and many have been seized by police.

However, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar had said these steps were purely related to terror violence.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!