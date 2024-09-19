Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Pakistan's Defence Minister's statement about Congress and JKNC's support on Article 370 and 35A “has once again exposed the Congress”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over a viral video showing Pakistan minister supporting their stance on Article 370.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Pakistan's Defence Minister's statement about Congress and JKNC's support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed the Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda."

The Union Home Minister said that for the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every "anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen".

"Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces," Shah said.

He further cautioned the Congress and Pakistan, saying that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is in the Centre, neither Article 370 nor terrorism can return to Kashmir.

What did Pakistan minister say A short clip from an Geo News' interview with Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif went viral on Thursday. In the video, the Pakistan Defence Minister was asked whether Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page on the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khwaja Asif replied, “Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same..."

"I think it is possible. Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored," Asif told Geo News.