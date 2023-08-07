Delhi ordinance: Chaos in Rajya Sabha as Amit Shah takes 'Sheesh Mahal' jibe at Arvind Kejriwal3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Amit Shah introduced Delhi Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha amid opposition. He said ordinance does not violate the judgement of Supreme Court and rejected allegations that the bill is unconstiutional.
Union Home Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message