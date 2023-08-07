Union Home Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

The Rajya Sabha rejected by voice vote Opposition's motion to send Delhi services bill to select committee of House. The contentious Delhi Ordinance Bill was passed int he Rajya Sabha on Monday, while supporting MPs chanted 'Modi, Modi'.

Replying to the debate on Delhi Ordinance Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said, “ Delhi services bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance in national capital".

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Rajya Sabha that the bill to replace an ordinance for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government has been brought to safeguard the rights of the people and not to usurp the power of the AAP government.

While introducing the Delhi Ordinance Bill in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah attacked AAP and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

At the debate Amit Shah said, "Delhi Services bill needed to stop projects like CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Seesh Mahal'. There is a "sheesh-mahal" built in Delhi".

Further hitting out at the house renovation of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah said, “Vigilance ko control mein lekar bangla jo bana diya hain, (AAP ko) iska satya chupana hain (The AAP government has taken the vigilance under its control to hide the truth behind the mansion created)" Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

“Jo bhrastachar ho raha ahin iska satya chupana hain (the [AAP] aims to hide the truth behind the ongoing corruption)", Shah added. “After SC ruling, AAP govt ordered immediate transfers in vigilance dept as it was probing scams, including in CM house renovation", Shah said.

Tearing into the Opposition INDIA bloc, Amit Shah said, “AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will quit opposition bloc INDIA once Delhi services bill is passed."

Hitting out at CM Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Amit Shah said, “AAP govt in Delhi transferred officers in vigilance dept as liquor scam files were with it. Delhi services bill brought not to usurp powers of Delhi government, but to stop encroachment on Centre's right by it."

He said Delhi is different from other states because it houses Parliament, embassies, the Supreme Court and regularly many state heads from different countries visit the national capital. Therefore, Delhi was made a Union Territory.

"Delhi is a Union Territory with an assembly with limited powers," he said. In future, whoever fights elections in Delhi need to understand this character, Shah added.

While replying to the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Shah reiterated his statement that former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had also opposed to giving Delhi a complete statehood.

He said, "We have not brought the bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi government on the Centre's powers."

The Home Minister said AAP was born to oppose the Congress and it will continue to do so. He also targeted parties in Opposition INDIA bloc over their competing electoral interests and said Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court for a stay on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated on 19 May.

However, the Supreme Court last month refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's ordinance. It referred the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to a Constitution bench.