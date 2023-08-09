Speaking in the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government, Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said the Opposition move is “politically motivated" and is brought only to create a “delusion". He also questioned the character of the Opposition alliance, saying its true face was seen when it indulged in corruption to save its governments.

“The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion.... This no-confidence motion is politically motivated," ANI reported quoting the home minister as saying.

The home minister further said that after independence, it is the only Modi led-government which has won the trust of the most people in the country. Shah said Prime Minister Modi is the most popular leader who works tirelessly for the welfare of people.

“After Independence, PM Modi's govt is the only one which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public...PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him", the Home Minister said in the House.

Speaking on thenortheast, the home minister said the previous governments have not done anything for the northeast. “Prime Minister Modi has brought all-round development in the region," he said. Speaking on Manipur he said as a society we are ashamed of incidents of violence in Manipur. “We are pained at incidents of violence in Manipur," he said.

On Kashmir, the minister said 40,000 people have lost lives in Kashmir; we have now improved the situation. “Article 370 was result of wrong policy of former PM Nehru and prime minister Modi took historic decision to completely merge J-K with India." He further said, “We will not hold talks with Pakistan, Hurriyat, Jamiat but only with the youth of Kashmir."

He said that this no-confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country.

"The character of political parties and alliances is revealed in such times of crises. UPA's character is to indulge in corruption to save the government by hook or by crook, while the BJP-led NDA's character is to stand up to the principles," PTI reported quoting Shah as saying.

The home minister said when then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced a no-trust vote in 1999, he chose to step down instead of indulging in corruption to save his government but when in 1993, then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao had to faced a no-confidence motion, the Congress chose to remain in power by hook or by crook.

"Narasimha Rao won the trust vote, but Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) members had to go to jail. Later, Narasimha Rao also went to jail... today, the Congress and the JMM are sitting in the opposition in the Lok Sabha," he said.

"In 2008, Manmohan (Singh) ji brought the confidence motion, this House saw its most disgraceful moments when MPs were bribed in crores of rupees and the government was saved. This is the character of the UPA," the home minister said.

Shah said opposition parties do not have confidence in the government, but the people of the nation think otherwise.

"Post independence, if the nation has confidence in any leader, it is Narendra Modi who was elected twice with complete majority. After 30 years, people elected a full majority government," the PTI quoted the home minister as saying.