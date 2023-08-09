Amit Shah says no-confidence motion 'politically motivated, brought only to create delusion'3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Amit Shah Wednesday said the Opposition move is ‘politically motivated’ and is brought only to create a delusion. He also questioned the character of the Opposition alliance, saying its true face was seen when it indulged in corruption to save its governments
Speaking in the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government, Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said the Opposition move is “politically motivated" and is brought only to create a “delusion". He also questioned the character of the Opposition alliance, saying its true face was seen when it indulged in corruption to save its governments.