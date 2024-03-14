Amit Shah schools Mamata, Owaisi, Rahul for calling CAA anti-Muslim: ‘Should explain reason for opposing’. 10 top quotes
Amit Shah emphasizes that CAA has a historical context and should not be viewed in isolation, refuting claims of it being anti-Muslim by Owaisi and Banerjee.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured the Muslim community that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not take away their rights and further slammed Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Mamata Banerjee for their claims that the law was anti-Muslim. ‘The law can't be seen in isolation as it carries a history with itself’.