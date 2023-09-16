Amit Shah slams Nitish-Lalu ‘oil-water' alliance, says ‘They changed UPA name to INDIA because…’2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Apart from this, Shah also raked up Bihar cabinet minister Chandra Shekhar's controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.
Hitting out at the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 16 September alleged that it changed its previous name United Progressive Alliance because it didn't want to go to the public with a name associated with rampant corruption, reported Hindustan Times.