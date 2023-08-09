comScore
Amit Shah takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'a leader launched 13 times in politics, but…'
Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Wayanad MP has been “launched" 13 times but has failed every single time.Amit Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on a no-confidence motion against his government which was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi earlier. 

“There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by Modi government," Amit Shah said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Calling the motion a “politically motivated" one, Shah said that the current Central government is the first one in the country since independence which has the trust of the people. “After Independence, PM Modi's government is only there which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public...PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him," Shah said. He further hit out at the previous government at the Centre, Shah said, “They (UPA) keep saying that they will waive off farmers' loans.

We don't believe in just waving off loans but in making a system where one doesn't have to take a loan." The minister further said that the NDA government has made the farmers self-sufficient rather than giving them freebies. “Because this motion is politically motivated, I will have to mention the work done by this government. PM Modi's government took some historic decisions and ended dynasties and graft. UPA's character is to protect power but NDA fights to protect principle," Shah said.

Amit Shah also said that corruption, dynasty, and appeasement were three ills of Indian politics, but now PM Modi practices politics of performance.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:31 PM IST
