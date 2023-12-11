Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha. During the discussion of the bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and called it a big defeat of Opposition parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Article 370 verdict LIVE updates "Today, the decision (by Supreme Court on Article 370) has also come. Still, they (Congress) say that they don't accept this and that Article 370 was abrogated wrongfully. I can't explain to them what is the reality...Article 370 boosted separatism and separatism led to the rise of terrorism. One wrong decision can be taken but when history and time prove that the decision is wrong, one should come back towards the interest of the nation. I still say, come back otherwise there won't remain even how many are left now (MPs elected to the House). If you want to stick to this decision even today, public is watching - there will be face off in 2024 and PM Modi will become the PM for the third time," Union Amit Shah said while discussions in Rajya Sabha.

"...Supreme Court also accepted that it is not right to challenge the announcements of Governor's rule and President's rule...When the temporary provision was made, the question arose that if it is temporary then how will it be removed? So a provision was inserted inside Article 373 that the President can amend Section 370, ban it and can also take it completely out of the Constitution..." the minister added while speaking in Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking on the two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said that the Union Government has reserved 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the region is ours. "...Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu, now after the new delimitation commission, there are 43 seats. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47 and in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, 24 seats have been reserved since we PoK is ours..." the Union Home Minister said.

Bills on Jammu and Kashmir The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019. The 2019 Act had previously made alterations to the Second Schedule of the 1950 Act, specifically outlining that the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly would consist of 83 seats. The current proposed Bill aims to augment the total number of seats to 90. Additionally, it introduces a provision for reserving seven seats for Scheduled Castes and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes. Furthermore, the Bill stipulates that the Lieutenant Governor is empowered to nominate up to two members from the Kashmiri migrant community to serve in the Legislative Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 offers preferential treatment in employment opportunities and enrollment in professional educational institutions for individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socio-educationally disadvantaged groups. The proposed Bill replaces the term "weak and underprivileged classes" with "other backward classes" as officially identified by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the bills were passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition parties staged a walk-out during the discussions.

